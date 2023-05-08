The Center Running Bike Lane Is Going in on Valencia (Twitter)

West Oakland’s Decades of Freeway Injustice… (Washington Post)

…And Faces Many Challenges To Undo Them (GATE)

Rain Washed Lubricants Off Train Tracks Lead to a SCREEECH at Judah (Examiner)

SF Tourism Economy Improving (GATE)

Woman Arrested for Intentionally Striking Cyclist with Her Car in Berkeley (Examiner)

Who’s Got the Best Superbloom? Maybe It’s the Bay… (East Bay Times)

EV’s Do Help Air Quality, But Benefits Mostly for the Rich So Far (Examiner)

NIMBYs Don’t Wanna Give up “Their” Potential Home Value (Planetizen)

TX Man Killed at Least 8 Migrants Waiting for the Bus with His SUV (CNN)

Transit Has Become the Last Safety Net for People Experiencing Homelessness in Many Cities (Vice)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF