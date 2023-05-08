Today’s Headlines
- The Center Running Bike Lane Is Going in on Valencia (Twitter)
- West Oakland’s Decades of Freeway Injustice… (Washington Post)
- …And Faces Many Challenges To Undo Them (GATE)
- Rain Washed Lubricants Off Train Tracks Lead to a SCREEECH at Judah (Examiner)
- SF Tourism Economy Improving (GATE)
- Woman Arrested for Intentionally Striking Cyclist with Her Car in Berkeley (Examiner)
- Who’s Got the Best Superbloom? Maybe It’s the Bay… (East Bay Times)
- EV’s Do Help Air Quality, But Benefits Mostly for the Rich So Far (Examiner)
- NIMBYs Don’t Wanna Give up “Their” Potential Home Value (Planetizen)
- TX Man Killed at Least 8 Migrants Waiting for the Bus with His SUV (CNN)
- Transit Has Become the Last Safety Net for People Experiencing Homelessness in Many Cities (Vice)
