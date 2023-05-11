Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco Walks Back Plan to Rip Out Restaurant Parklets (Standard)
- Berkeley Appoints New Police Chief As Text Scandal Continues (Berkeleyside)
- Man Attacked on BART with Cleaver. Suspect Arrested. (Examiner)
- Owner “Not Giving Up on SF” After Hayes Valley Bike Shop Closes (Chron)
- Reservoirs Are Brimming, So Why Are Water Prices Expected to Rise (Standard)
- Check Out SF’s Best Mini-Parks (GATE)
- Check Out the Superbloom Right Outside the Bay (Standard)
- U.S. DOT Accepting Applications for $5 Billion Worth of Street Safety Grants (Governing)
