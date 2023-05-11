Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco Walks Back Plan to Rip Out Restaurant Parklets (Standard)
  • Berkeley Appoints New Police Chief As Text Scandal Continues (Berkeleyside)
  • Man Attacked on BART with Cleaver. Suspect Arrested. (Examiner)
  • Owner “Not Giving Up on SF” After Hayes Valley Bike Shop Closes (Chron)
  • Reservoirs Are Brimming, So Why Are Water Prices Expected to Rise (Standard)
  • Check Out SF’s Best Mini-Parks (GATE)
  • Check Out the Superbloom Right Outside the Bay (Standard)
  • U.S. DOT Accepting Applications for $5 Billion Worth of Street Safety Grants (Governing)

It’s Election Day (SF Appeal, SF Gate, SFist) L.A. Road Rage Doc Convicted of Assault on Bicyclists (LAT, VeloNews, Streetsblog LA) Bicyclist Struck and Killed by AC Transit Bus Driver in Hayward (BCN via ABC7) Driver Arrested on Assault Charges After Nearly Hitting a Parking Officer (Press Democrat) Budget Update on Today’s MTA Board Agenda; […]

Republican Senator from Missouri Wants to Kill High Speed Rail Stim Funding (CHSRB) APTA Urges Congress to Provide $15 Billion in Stim Money for Public Transit (Progressive Railroading) Building Mass-Transit Infrastructure Would Lift the Country Out of Recession (The Nation via Planetizen) Anti-Environmental Legislators Make Some Outrageous State Budget Demands (Ca Progress Report) More About […]

SF Hit-and-Run Cop Charged (SFGate, SFExaminer, CBSLocal) More on the Bike Coalition’s Board Elections (SFist) Police Arrest Driver who Hit Woman in Oakland Crosswalk Crash (InsideBayArea) MUNI Could Pay Superbowl Party Costs (SFExaminer, SFBay) SF Mayor Calls for Increased Affordable Housing Requirements (SFExaminer, SFist) Berkeley Cracks Down on Homeless (CBSLocal, NBCBayArea) SF Supervisor Wants New […]

MTA Board Set to Vote on Budget Today (KCBS) AC Transit Looks to Cut Service by 15 Percent (Merc)  More on Peninsula Opposition to High-Speed Rail (SF Examiner) San Francisco’s "10 Greenest Buildings" (SF Gate)  More Housing Built in SF Last Year Than Any Year Since ’65 (SF Gate) San Mateo Downtown Plan Moving Forward […]

Stimulus Hopes Fading for Public Transit and High Speed Rail (NYT) Commuter Benefits Law Takes Effect (SF Gate) Muni Fare Collections Are Up (SF Gate via N-Judah Chronicles) But Not on the Culture Bus (SF Gate) Peaceful BART Shooting Protest (CBS 5) Big Turnout for MLK Day Freedom Trains (ABC 7) Gag Order Lifted for […]

House Set to Vote on Stimulus (Merc, TPMDC) Jerry Nadler’s Transit Amendment Will Also Reach House Floor (T4America via Streetsblog Network) NYT’s John Leonhardt Says Stimulus Lacks "Fresh, Reformist Thinking" Will California’s High-Speed Rail Project See Stimulus Money? (Daily Californian) Muni Deficit May Stall Improvements (SF Gate)  More on Tom Radulovich’s Call for the BART […]