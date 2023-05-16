Today’s Headlines

BART Adding Trains for “Bay to Breakers” (SFExaminer)

BART Officer Resigns (SFChron)

More Doom and Gloom for Transit Funding (NewYorkMagazine)

Megabus Service Returns to Bay Area (SFExaminer)

Mercury Spill Near Martinez Train Station (EastBayTimes)

High Speed Rail Authority Wins Award (RailwayAge)

San Francisco Will Extend Hours it Charges for Private Car Storage (SFChron)

Developer Pulls out of People’s Park (SFGate)

S.F.’s Trash Cans Put on Hold (SFChron)

Model for Office to Housing Conversion? (SFGate)

Ambassadors Coming to the Mission (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Commentary: If Bay Area Really Sucks so Bad, why’s Demand for Housing so High? (SFChron)

