This Week: Board Meeting, Interstates, Morning Ride
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Book Talk: Justice and the Interstates. A new book examines the toll taken on neighborhoods bulldozed and segregated by interstates and details efforts to restore these communities. Join SPUR for a discussion with the author. Wednesday, May 25, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, May 26, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday E-bike & Commuter Morning Ride: Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. This Bike East Bay ride is designed to help familiarize people with commuting across the bridge. Friday, May 26, 7-11:30 a.m. Meet at Richmond BART, 1700 Nevin Ave., Richmond.
- Saturday Family Cycling Rodeo. This workshop is for kids between K-6th grade. Join Bike East Bay’s certified instructors for a day of fun games, safety drills, and skills building as part of the Bay Area KidFest 2023. Saturday, May 27, 1-4 p.m., Mt. Diablo High School, 2450 Grant Street, Concord.
- Sunday Smart City Cycling 2: Maneuvering. This on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills needed to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Candlestick Point State Recreation Area, 500 Hunters Point Expressway, S.F.
