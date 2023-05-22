Today’s Headlines
- What’s Wrong with American Transit? (USAToday)
- Automated Taxis Could be Cruising S.F. Streets 24/7 Next Month (SFStandard)
- And Just One More Lane, Tolling and Widening Another Bay Area Road (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in East Oakland (MercNews)
- Most Expensive Cities to Raise a Child (DailyMail)
- How Many of San Francisco’s Homeless are From the City? (SFStandard)
- Photos, Not Words, Show San Francisco’s Complex Reality (SFExaminer)
- Letters: Uproar Over Parking Meters Overblown (SFChron)
- Commentary: Enough with the “Doom Loop” Stories! (SFGate)
- Commentary: SFMTA Makes More Excuses for Copping Out on Bike Lane Enforcement (SFChron)
- Commentary: Don’t Let S.F.’s Public Transit Collapse (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?