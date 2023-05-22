Today’s Headlines

What’s Wrong with American Transit? (USAToday)

Automated Taxis Could be Cruising S.F. Streets 24/7 Next Month (SFStandard)

And Just One More Lane, Tolling and Widening Another Bay Area Road (SFChron)

Driver Kills Cyclist in East Oakland (MercNews)

Most Expensive Cities to Raise a Child (DailyMail)

How Many of San Francisco’s Homeless are From the City? (SFStandard)

Photos, Not Words, Show San Francisco’s Complex Reality (SFExaminer)

Letters: Uproar Over Parking Meters Overblown (SFChron)

Commentary: Enough with the “Doom Loop” Stories! (SFGate)

Commentary: SFMTA Makes More Excuses for Copping Out on Bike Lane Enforcement (SFChron)

Commentary: Don’t Let S.F.’s Public Transit Collapse (SFChron)

