Today’s Headlines

  • Mayor Breed Joins Call for State Transit Bailout (SFChron)
  • Muni to Expand Service on Major Bus Routes (SFExaminer)
  • How Transportation Availability Impacts Health (Axios)
  • Mission’s New Parklet Permits (MissionLocal)
  • More on Slow Streets (SFNews)
  • Palo Alto Considers Bicycle Underpass (PaloAltoOnline)
  • More on Tuesday’s Traffic Violence (MissionLocal)
  • Another Retailer Leaving Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • Advocates Push Back Against Port Pollution (EarthJustice)
  • Podcast: Downtown Oakland’s Challenges (SFChron)
  • Please Take BART to the Airport (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?