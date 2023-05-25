Today’s Headlines
- Mayor Breed Joins Call for State Transit Bailout (SFChron)
- Muni to Expand Service on Major Bus Routes (SFExaminer)
- How Transportation Availability Impacts Health (Axios)
- Mission’s New Parklet Permits (MissionLocal)
- More on Slow Streets (SFNews)
- Palo Alto Considers Bicycle Underpass (PaloAltoOnline)
- More on Tuesday’s Traffic Violence (MissionLocal)
- Another Retailer Leaving Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- Advocates Push Back Against Port Pollution (EarthJustice)
- Podcast: Downtown Oakland’s Challenges (SFChron)
- Please Take BART to the Airport (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?