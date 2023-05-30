This Week: OakDOT, Urban Cycling, SPUR Networking
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! A Conversation with Fred Kelley, Director of the Oakland Department of Transportation. Join SPUR for an in depth conversation with the head of OakDOT. Tuesday/today, May 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Wednesday, May 31, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday SPURing Forward: A CEO Update and Happy Hour. Join SPUR for an in-person networking session with the organization’s CEO. Wednesday, May 31, 5-7 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday How to Pay for Infrastructure without Taxing New Housing. Join SPUR and hear a proposal for a novel way to support community infrastructure without taxing new housing. Thursday, June 1, 5-6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Friday Women & Non-binary Bike Sf Coffee Club. SFBC’s Women & Non-Binary Bike SF Coffee Club is a place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, June 2, 8-9 a.m. Stable Cafe, 2128 Folsom Street, S.F.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. Join this Bike East Bay class made possible with funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockridge BART west side parking lot (near the corner of Shafter Ave and Forest St), Oakland.
- Saturday Outdoor Bike Swap. The Marin Museum of Bicycling is holding this bike swap. Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Marin Museum of Bicycling, 1966 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.