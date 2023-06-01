Today’s Headlines

  • More on Transit’s Fiscal Cliff (GovTech)
  • Berkeley Receives Funds for Pier and Ferry Project (DailyCalifornian)
  • The Parking Lots of Berkeley (NYTimes)
  • Palo Alto Housing Element in Limbo (SFGate)
  • S.F. Tax on Vacant Storefronts (SFChron)
  • A Tale of Two Downtown Businesses (SFChron)
  • Breakdown of Oakland Sideshows (Oaklandside)
  • Waymo’s Expansion (SantaMonicaNext)
  • San Francisco’s Sidewalk Vault Lights (SFGate)
  • Letters: State Needs to Fund BART and Muni (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Loving S.F.’s ‘Dystopian Hellscape’ (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Pleas for Transit Funds Haven’t Moved Legislators (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

