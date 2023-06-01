Today’s Headlines
- More on Transit’s Fiscal Cliff (GovTech)
- Berkeley Receives Funds for Pier and Ferry Project (DailyCalifornian)
- The Parking Lots of Berkeley (NYTimes)
- Palo Alto Housing Element in Limbo (SFGate)
- S.F. Tax on Vacant Storefronts (SFChron)
- A Tale of Two Downtown Businesses (SFChron)
- Breakdown of Oakland Sideshows (Oaklandside)
- Waymo’s Expansion (SantaMonicaNext)
- San Francisco’s Sidewalk Vault Lights (SFGate)
- Letters: State Needs to Fund BART and Muni (SFChron)
- Commentary: Loving S.F.’s ‘Dystopian Hellscape’ (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Pleas for Transit Funds Haven’t Moved Legislators (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?