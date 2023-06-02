Action Item: Weekend Event to Save Transit Funding

Twenty five advocacy organizations that have joined forces to fight for state funding of public transportation are holding a “Bay Area Funeral March & Rally for Public Transit” tomorrow/Saturday.

“Transit advocates will gather in Oakland and San Francisco to mourn the impending death of public transit – and our regional economy – if Governor Newsom and the state legislature fail to provide adequate funding for transit in the proposed FY24 state budget,” wrote a representative for the coalition in a statement.

From the release:

Advocates will gather at 11:00 a.m. in Oakland, at 19th Street BART station. The funeral march will proceed down Broadway to the Elihu M. Harris State Building, where a short memorial and rally will be held. Participants will then travel to United Nations Plaza in San Francisco on BART.

A second funeral march will start at UN Plaza in San Francisco shortly after 1:00 p.m. The march will go down Market Street to Grove, and then turn up Polk Street, ending at the westside of Civic Center Plaza near San Francisco City Hall.

A short memorial for transit will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza, across the street from the steps of San Francisco City Hall. A rally with electeds and other speakers will start around 1:40 p.m. and conclude around 2 p.m. This event will happen rain or shine.

Speakers include Senator Scott Wiener and Supervisors Dean Preston and Rafael Mandelman.

More from the release:

The transportation system of the Bay Area depends on public transit. With over 750,000 daily weekday riders, cuts in service will force riders to find alternatives. For many, this will mean driving. More cars on the road will worsen conditions on the already congested roads and highways of the Bay Area. BART currently carries over 75,000 passengers on weekdays through the transbay tunnel–projected service cuts to one train an hour would result in most of these riders needing to drive across the bridge, resulting in gridlock. One full BART train replaces the equivalent of a six mile stretch of cars, bumper-to-bumper. Our downtowns and businesses will decline without convenient transit, and people will lose jobs who run transit and in business depending on working transportation. This is not a sustainable future for our economy, for our environment, or for our roads. The Bay Area will grind to halt.

For more information, check out the group’s web page.

If you can’t make it, send a letter to state lawmakers.