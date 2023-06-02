Today’s Headlines

Ferry Ridership Strong (SFExaminer)

And more on Fiscal Cliff for Transit (DanvilleSanRamon)

Equity and Fare Evasion (SFExaminer)

Is Extreme Weather Part of Climate Change? (SFChron)

New Development Director to Fight “Doom Loop” (SFStandard)

Is Powell Street Dying? (SFChron)

Driver Critically Injures Cyclist (EastBayTimes)

Last Effort to Block Robotaxis (SFStandard)

Berkeley’s Population Recovery (Berkeleyside)

The Future of Car-Free State Street in Santa Barbara (SFGate)

BART Delayed by a Turtle? (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?