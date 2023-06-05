This Week: Housing, Urban Cycling, Morning Ride
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Community-Government Partnerships in Housing. This SPUR panel will discuss Partnership for the Bay’s Future’s model of policy change that facilitates community and government collaboration. Tuesday, June 6, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Two-hour, online workshop for adults and teens. Wednesday, June 7, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, June 9, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Volunteer for Free Bike Repair and Safety Check. Volunteer with the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition and help diagnose bikes, do safety checks, repair bikes and teach their owners what to look for. Saturday, June 10, 10:20 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Sunnyvale Public Library, 665 W Olive Avenue, Sunnyvale.
- Saturday Bike Commuting Basics. At this Bike East Bay workshop learn how to outfit your bike, adjust a helmet, navigate urban traffic, and have more fun on every bike trip. Saturday, June 10, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. 3600 Norbridge Avenue, Castro Valley Library, Castro Valley.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Ecole Bilingue De Berkeley Middle School, (Blue top at Grayson and 8th), 901 Grayson Street, Berkeley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.