Advocates Rally for Transit Funding (SFStandard, theFrisc, SFGate)

Plans to Cut Muni Service (SFExaminer)

BART Keeps Relief Money (WashPost)

Major Delays on BART’s S.F. Line Over Weekend (NBCBayArea)

Transit Fails to Recover, Post COVID (CityJournal)

Mayor Breed’s Budget (SFChron)

America’s Worst Maintained Roads (Hoodline)

Districts with Most Sidewalk Defects (SFChron)

More on S.F. Trying to Block Driverless Cars (SFChron)

Guide to San Francisco’s Bay Trail (SFGate)

Cable Cars are 150 (EconomicTimes)

Commentary: BART and Muni May be F*cked Regardless (SFExaminer)

