Today’s Headlines
- Advocates Rally for Transit Funding (SFStandard, theFrisc, SFGate)
- Plans to Cut Muni Service (SFExaminer)
- BART Keeps Relief Money (WashPost)
- Major Delays on BART’s S.F. Line Over Weekend (NBCBayArea)
- Transit Fails to Recover, Post COVID (CityJournal)
- Mayor Breed’s Budget (SFChron)
- America’s Worst Maintained Roads (Hoodline)
- Districts with Most Sidewalk Defects (SFChron)
- More on S.F. Trying to Block Driverless Cars (SFChron)
- Guide to San Francisco’s Bay Trail (SFGate)
- Cable Cars are 150 (EconomicTimes)
- Commentary: BART and Muni May be F*cked Regardless (SFExaminer)
