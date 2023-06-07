Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA May Delay Geary Bus Lanes to Retain Merchant Parking (RichmondReview)
  • More on Supes Pushing for Transit Funds (SFStandard)
  • Transit Faces Credit Downgrades (Bloomberg)
  • Ferries to Retain Lowered Prices (SFExaminer)
  • Driver Plows Through Hayes Valley Pedestrian Street (SFStandard)
  • Oakland Councilmember Calls for Safer Streets (Oaklandside)
  • Self-Driving Car Kills Dog (DailyMail)
  • How Housing Advocate Made a Project 100% “Affordable” (SFExaminer)
  • YIMBYs vs. Palo Alto’s Anti-Housing Mayor (SFChron)
  • Will Downtown IKEA Open Soon? (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Why I can’t Quit San Francisco? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?