Today’s Headlines

SFMTA May Delay Geary Bus Lanes to Retain Merchant Parking (RichmondReview)

More on Supes Pushing for Transit Funds (SFStandard)

Transit Faces Credit Downgrades (Bloomberg)

Ferries to Retain Lowered Prices (SFExaminer)

Driver Plows Through Hayes Valley Pedestrian Street (SFStandard)

Oakland Councilmember Calls for Safer Streets (Oaklandside)

Self-Driving Car Kills Dog (DailyMail)

How Housing Advocate Made a Project 100% “Affordable” (SFExaminer)

YIMBYs vs. Palo Alto’s Anti-Housing Mayor (SFChron)

Will Downtown IKEA Open Soon? (SFStandard)

Commentary: Why I can’t Quit San Francisco? (SFChron)

