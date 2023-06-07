Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA May Delay Geary Bus Lanes to Retain Merchant Parking (RichmondReview)
- More on Supes Pushing for Transit Funds (SFStandard)
- Transit Faces Credit Downgrades (Bloomberg)
- Ferries to Retain Lowered Prices (SFExaminer)
- Driver Plows Through Hayes Valley Pedestrian Street (SFStandard)
- Oakland Councilmember Calls for Safer Streets (Oaklandside)
- Self-Driving Car Kills Dog (DailyMail)
- How Housing Advocate Made a Project 100% “Affordable” (SFExaminer)
- YIMBYs vs. Palo Alto’s Anti-Housing Mayor (SFChron)
- Will Downtown IKEA Open Soon? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Why I can’t Quit San Francisco? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?