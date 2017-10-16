Today’s Headlines

  • Van Ness Bus Project Over Budget, Delayed (SFExaminer)
  • Working on BART’s Noise Problem (EastBayTimes)
  • More on SF’s Homeless Plans (SFExaminer)
  • Howard Street Swivel Lamps Removed (Curbed)
  • New SoMa Mural (Hoodline)
  • LuckyDuck Combines Cycling, Coffee and Community (Hoodline)
  • GOP Spars With Business to Beat Back Gas Tax (SFChron)
  • California’s Proposed Internal Combustion Engine Ban (Forbes)
  • Bridge Toll Would Help Fund SMART Train (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Condolences on Recent Pedestrian Deaths (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Road Bikers are Not Jerks (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA