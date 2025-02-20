Skip to Content
protected bike lane

East Bay Cities on Notice for Substandard Bikeways

Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 21

Streetsblog USABicycling

Friday Video: The Best Super Bowl Ad You’ll Never See

Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 20

Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Protestors Disrupt USDOT Secretary’s Attack on California High-Speed Rail

February 20, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: How Big Box Stores are Destroying the Fabric of America

Promoted ArchivesPromoted

Hochul Finally Finds Her Voice in Defending Congestion Pricing From ‘King’ Trump

Featured stories

SFMTA

SFMTA Staff, Prefering Muni Cuts, Vetoes Charging for Sunday Street Parking

The agency that is supposed to care about equity has taken free Sunday/evening parking changes off the table

Valencia Street

SFMTA Installing Curbside Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia from 15th to 23rd

As in 2023, advocates are concerned about the lack of safety and consideration for cyclists during construction

Slow Streets

Exciting Things are Percolating on a Slow Street Near You

Slow Streets are an opportunity to meet people, enjoy our streets in a different way, and try new things... it's almost as if streets can be about more than cars

Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Streetsblog Mourns the Passing of Donald Shoup

Promoted ArchivesPromoted

‘King’ Trump Kills Congestion Pricing: Can He Really Do This? (Not Legally!)

SFMTA

Advocates React: Julie Kirschbaum will Head SFMTA

Mayor's office makes it official: Kirschbaum is the new Jeff

Promoted ArchivesPromoted

Trump Withdraws Federal Approval for Congestion Pricing, Blowing Hole in Transit Budget, as MTA Files Lawsuit

Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 19

Streetsblog CaliforniaEvents

CalBike Summit Session This Thursday: Creative Approaches to Funding Active Transportation Infrastructure

Events

This Week: SFMTA Board, Economic Outlook, Bike Camping

Headlines

Headlines, February 18

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Sec. Duffy Moves to Rescind Billions for ‘Woke’ Transportation on Feb. 18 — So Advocates Must Speak Up Now

Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 14

