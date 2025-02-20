Featured stories
SFMTA Staff, Prefering Muni Cuts, Vetoes Charging for Sunday Street Parking
The agency that is supposed to care about equity has taken free Sunday/evening parking changes off the table
SFMTA Installing Curbside Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia from 15th to 23rd
As in 2023, advocates are concerned about the lack of safety and consideration for cyclists during construction
Exciting Things are Percolating on a Slow Street Near You
Slow Streets are an opportunity to meet people, enjoy our streets in a different way, and try new things... it's almost as if streets can be about more than cars
‘King’ Trump Kills Congestion Pricing: Can He Really Do This? (Not Legally!)
Advocates React: Julie Kirschbaum will Head SFMTA
Mayor's office makes it official: Kirschbaum is the new Jeff