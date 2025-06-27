Headlines, June 27

- Transbay Tube Shutdown Thursday Night (KTVU)
- West Oakland Fire Delays BART (SFGate)
- Transit Changes, Street Closures for Pride (SFChron)
- New HSR Construction Milestone (Newsweek)
- Golden Gate Bridge District, BART, Pulling Back from DEI Statements (KQED)
- How Transportation Planning works (CalLocal)
- Advocates Push for S.F. to Recommit to Vision Zero (KPIX)
- Caltrans to Widen Fish's Freeway (SFChron)
- Drivers Who Fled Police, Killed a Teacher May Have Had Cognitive Issues? (SFChron)
- Driver Who Killed Cyclist was Reaching for a Water Bottle (MercNews)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (SFGate)
- Commentary: HSR is the Foundation for the Future (APTA)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?