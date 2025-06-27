Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 27

8:41 AM PDT on June 27, 2025

  • Transbay Tube Shutdown Thursday Night (KTVU)
  • West Oakland Fire Delays BART (SFGate)
  • Transit Changes, Street Closures for Pride (SFChron)
  • New HSR Construction Milestone (Newsweek)
  • Golden Gate Bridge District, BART, Pulling Back from DEI Statements (KQED)
  • How Transportation Planning works (CalLocal)
  • Advocates Push for S.F. to Recommit to Vision Zero (KPIX)
  • Caltrans to Widen Fish's Freeway (SFChron)
  • Drivers Who Fled Police, Killed a Teacher May Have Had Cognitive Issues? (SFChron)
  • Driver Who Killed Cyclist was Reaching for a Water Bottle (MercNews)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (SFGate)
  • Commentary: HSR is the Foundation for the Future (APTA)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

