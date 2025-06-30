Headlines, June 30

- S.F. Bay Ferry Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Ridership (SFExaminer)
- Survey Shows BART Improving (EastBayTimes)
- What was Behind Recent BART Outages? (ABC7)
- Caltrain Fares Increase (EastBayTimes)
- BART Switches San Jose Extension Contractor (EastBayTimes)
- Funding for SMART Healdsburg Extension (MarinIJ)
- Tesla Robocars Ready to Run People Over (SFChron)
- Drivers Whine about Paying Costs of Driving (KTVU)
- NIMBYs Want to 'be Historic' (SFStandard)
- Oakland Airport Adjusts Official Name (SFStandard)
- Driver Dies After Crashing into Tree (EastBayTimes, KTVU)
