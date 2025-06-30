Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 30

8:36 AM PDT on June 30, 2025

  • S.F. Bay Ferry Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Ridership (SFExaminer)
  • Survey Shows BART Improving (EastBayTimes)
  • What was Behind Recent BART Outages? (ABC7)
  • Caltrain Fares Increase (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Switches San Jose Extension Contractor (EastBayTimes)
  • Funding for SMART Healdsburg Extension (MarinIJ)
  • Tesla Robocars Ready to Run People Over (SFChron)
  • Drivers Whine about Paying Costs of Driving (KTVU)
  • NIMBYs Want to 'be Historic' (SFStandard)
  • Oakland Airport Adjusts Official Name (SFStandard)
  • Driver Dies After Crashing into Tree (EastBayTimes, KTVU)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

