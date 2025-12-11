Headlines, December 11

- Why did it Take so Long for Bay Area to Catch up on Direct Payment? (SFStandard)
- More on Clipper II (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside, DailyCal)
- More on Transit Funding Measures (CBSLocal)
- Fight Continues to Reverse Trump HSR Funding Clawback (Reuters)
- More on Marina District Housing (MissionLocal)
- Mission Lot to Get Housing (SFStandard)
- Man Hides in Waymo Trunk (SFChron)
- More on Waymo School Bus Violations (CBSLocal)
- More on Woman Giving Birth in a Waymo (TransportTopics)
- ICE Recruiting Ads on Buses (EastBayTimes)
- Sausalito to Use Software to Protect Views (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Sausalito is Sinking (MarinIJ)
