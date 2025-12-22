Headlines, December 22

- BART and Muni Delayed by PG&E (SFChron)
- BART Fares Going Up (Berkeleyside)
- BART's On-Time Performance vs. Funding (SFStandard)
- SMART Approves Santa Rosa Crossing (MarinIJ)
- Alan Wong Supports a Third Vote on Sunset Dunes (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- Waymo and the Power Outage (SFChron, SFGate, SFStandard, MissionLocal)
- More on Power Outage After Substation Fire (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
- More on 101 Widening in North Bay (SFChron)
- Eastern Span of the Bay Bridge is a Marvel (EastBayTimes)
- Be Careful in the Rains (SFChron)
- Commentary: S.F. Has the Tools to Help the Homeless (SFChron)
