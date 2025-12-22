Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, December 22

8:23 AM PST on December 22, 2025

Sunset

It’s Official: New Supe Wants to Destroy Sunset Dunes

The mayor wants to slash $400 million from the budget to try and close the deficit. But District 4 Supervisor Wong wants to waste money on a third vote over the future of Sunset Dunes. Make this make sense

December 22, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

New Bill Would Help ‘REPAIR’ America’s Worst Infrastructure — By Reimagining It For People

December 21, 2025
International Blvd

Study: International Blvd is Now Much Safer

Traffic calming infrastructure saves lives

Traffic Violence Rapid Response
December 19, 2025
today's headlines

Headlines, December 19

December 19, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Transit Provider and COG Could Be Headed to Court Over State Transit Funds in San Joaquin Valley

December 19, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Friday Video: The Secret History of Amtrak’s Mardi Gras Service

December 18, 2025
