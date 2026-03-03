Headlines, March 3

- Muni Reports High Customer Satisfaction (SFChron, VoiceofSF)
- Could 'Bailout' Endanger BART Extension? (EastBayTimes)
- Transit Briefs/More on BART Doomsday Scenario (RailwayAge)
- BART Dogged by Another Delay (SFChron)
- Potrero Yard Plan (SFChron)
- Petition for Consequences for West Portal Killer (MissionLocal)
- S.F. Drivers Optimistic About Speed Cameras (CBSLocal)
- Guiding the Future of Union Square (SFStandard)
- Study on Housing vs. Wages (SFStandard)
- Theater District Key to Mid-Market Momentum (SFStandard)
- Commentary: SMART Train is a Vital Asset (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: West Portal Killer Showed no Remorse (VoiceofSF)
