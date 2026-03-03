Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
today's headlines

Headlines, March 3

8:09 AM PST on March 3, 2026

  • Muni Reports High Customer Satisfaction (SFChron, VoiceofSF)
  • Could 'Bailout' Endanger BART Extension? (EastBayTimes)
  • Transit Briefs/More on BART Doomsday Scenario (RailwayAge)
  • BART Dogged by Another Delay (SFChron)
  • Potrero Yard Plan (SFChron)
  • Petition for Consequences for West Portal Killer (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Drivers Optimistic About Speed Cameras (CBSLocal)
  • Guiding the Future of Union Square (SFStandard)
  • Study on Housing vs. Wages (SFStandard)
  • Theater District Key to Mid-Market Momentum (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: SMART Train is a Vital Asset (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: West Portal Killer Showed no Remorse (VoiceofSF)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USABicycling

Could Refurbished E-Bikes Be the Secret Weapon of the Livable Streets Movement?

March 2, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

How the ‘Little Free Pantry’ Can Help Feed the Hungry Without Requiring Them to Drive

March 2, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Exactly How Much It Cost to Build the Average Parking Space In Your City

March 2, 2026
traffic violence

Driver Kills Two-Year Old Child in Mission Rock

SFMTA responds by repainting crosswalks. But once again things are following a familiar script

March 2, 2026
Events

This Week: BART to SF State Bike Ride, Muni for All, Light up the Night

March 2, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, March 2

March 2, 2026
See all posts