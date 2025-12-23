Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

today's headlines

Headlines, December 23

8:09 AM PST on December 23, 2025

  • Mayor Lurie Asks Waymo to Remove Cars During Outage (KTVU)
  • Waymo will Make a True Emergency Much Worse (EastBayTimes)
  • Zoox AVs Recalled (Reuters)
  • More on the Blackout and Waymo (SmartCitiesDive, FastCo)
  • Is American Transit Prepared for FIFA Fans? (Politico)
  • How HSR Can Work in America (Forbes)
  • San Francisco Uses Concrete to Protect Trinkets, but not People (SFChron)
  • New California Law Makes it so Poor People Can Park Illegally Too (SFGate)
  • Redwood City Punts Restrictions on E-Bikes (PADailyPost)
  • More Housing in Mountain View? (SJSpotlight)
  • More on Marina Safeway Project (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco is taking off for the holidays! We'll be back Monday, January 5, 2026.

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week (Plus) in Videos

December 22, 2025
Sunset

It’s Official: New Supe Wants to Destroy Sunset Dunes

The mayor wants to slash $400 million from the budget to try and close the deficit. But District 4 Supervisor Wong wants to waste money on a third vote over the future of Sunset Dunes. Make this make sense

December 22, 2025
today's headlines

Headlines, December 22

December 22, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

New Bill Would Help ‘REPAIR’ America’s Worst Infrastructure — By Reimagining It For People

December 21, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaInternational Blvd

Study: International Blvd is Now Much Safer

Traffic calming infrastructure saves lives

December 19, 2025
today's headlines

Headlines, December 19

December 19, 2025
See all posts