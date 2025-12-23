Headlines, December 23

Mayor Lurie Asks Waymo to Remove Cars During Outage ( KTVU

Waymo will Make a True Emergency Much Worse ( EastBayTimes

Zoox AVs Recalled ( Reuters

FastCo) More on the Blackout and Waymo ( SmartCitiesDive

Is American Transit Prepared for FIFA Fans? ( Politico

How HSR Can Work in America ( Forbes

San Francisco Uses Concrete to Protect Trinkets, but not People ( SFChron

New California Law Makes it so Poor People Can Park Illegally Too ( SFGate

Redwood City Punts Restrictions on E-Bikes ( PADailyPost

More Housing in Mountain View? ( SJSpotlight

More on Marina Safeway Project ( SFStandard

