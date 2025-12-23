Headlines, December 23

- Mayor Lurie Asks Waymo to Remove Cars During Outage (KTVU)
- Waymo will Make a True Emergency Much Worse (EastBayTimes)
- Zoox AVs Recalled (Reuters)
- More on the Blackout and Waymo (SmartCitiesDive, FastCo)
- Is American Transit Prepared for FIFA Fans? (Politico)
- How HSR Can Work in America (Forbes)
- San Francisco Uses Concrete to Protect Trinkets, but not People (SFChron)
- New California Law Makes it so Poor People Can Park Illegally Too (SFGate)
- Redwood City Punts Restrictions on E-Bikes (PADailyPost)
- More Housing in Mountain View? (SJSpotlight)
- More on Marina Safeway Project (SFStandard)
