Headlines, March 12

- Will Gas Prices Get More People to Take BART? (SFChron)
- Issue with Muni Funding Measure (KQED)
- More on Upcoming SMART Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
- Gas is Expensive. There are No Solutions (SFStandard)
- New Bike Lanes for East Palo Alto (PaloAltoOnline)
- Investigative Reporter Accuses RSR-Bridge-Bike-Lane Hating Bay Area Council of Forging Political Emails (SFChron)
- More on Plans for Sidewalk EV Chargers (VoiceofSF)
- Denser Housing in Concord (EastBayTimes)
- More on Berkeley's Big Dorm (SFChron)
- More on Bay Bridge Lights (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Support Bay Area Transit, Even in Los Gatos (LosGatan)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
