Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 11

8:01 AM PDT on March 11, 2026

  • Claims that Sunset Dunes Worsened Traffic Don't Hold Up (theFrisc)
  • Sunset Dunes Still Issue in District 4 Race? (MissionLocal)
  • District 2 Candidates and Trees (MissionLocal)
  • More on Financial Risk to BART (NYTimes)
  • How to Cross the Bay When BART is Down (KQED)
  • Waymos Huge Drain on Public Resources (Futurism)
  • Expanding Curbside EV Charging (KQED)
  • Safeway Housing in San Mateo (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Affordable Housing Projects (Berkeleyside)
  • Housing Relocation as Housing Solution? (SFGate)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
  • Behind the Bay Bridge Lights (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Trump’s Funding Freeze Has Derailed Transit, Undermining Growth and Economic Opportunity For All Americans

March 10, 2026
Caltrans

Caltrans Rips out Oakland Bike Lanes

Caltrans proves once again that it's run by bad actors who betray the public in their relentless pursuit of auto-über alles policies

March 10, 2026
Headlines

Headlines, March 10

March 10, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Legislative Update: Our First Comprehensive Look of 2026

March 9, 2026
Vision Zero

Open Letter: After a Week of Tragedies, Will You Go to the Mat for Safety, Mayor Lurie?

Yes, it's good to meet with department heads. But it's going to take Paris-level, ongoing pressure and commitment to make San Francisco safe

March 9, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, March 9

March 9, 2026
