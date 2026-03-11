Headlines, March 11

- Claims that Sunset Dunes Worsened Traffic Don't Hold Up (theFrisc)
- Sunset Dunes Still Issue in District 4 Race? (MissionLocal)
- District 2 Candidates and Trees (MissionLocal)
- More on Financial Risk to BART (NYTimes)
- How to Cross the Bay When BART is Down (KQED)
- Waymos Huge Drain on Public Resources (Futurism)
- Expanding Curbside EV Charging (KQED)
- Safeway Housing in San Mateo (SFChron)
- Berkeley Affordable Housing Projects (Berkeleyside)
- Housing Relocation as Housing Solution? (SFGate)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
- Behind the Bay Bridge Lights (SFChron)
