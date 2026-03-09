Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, March 9

8:28 AM PDT on March 9, 2026

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Vision Zero

Open Letter: After a Week of Tragedies, Will You Go to the Mat for Safety, Mayor Lurie?

Yes, it's good to meet with department heads. But it's going to take Paris-level, ongoing pressure and commitment to make San Francisco safe

March 9, 2026
Events

This Week: Presales, Smart City Cycling, Right Turn on Red

March 9, 2026
North Beach

Motorist Careens onto North Beach Sidewalk, Killing Pedestrian

Driver kills pedestrian at another location where a safety project festered

March 6, 2026
Headlines, March 6

March 6, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Videos

March 6, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Friday Video: How Boomers Broke the Auto Market

March 5, 2026
