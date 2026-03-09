Headlines, March 9

- Marin's Plan for a Transbay-Style Transit Hub (SFChron)
- Changes to S.F. Ferry Routes (SFChron, LocalNewsMatters)
- More on Caltrain Bike Policy (SFChron)
- More on S.F.'s Most Delayed Bus (KQED)
- Waymos Cause Delays on S.F. Streets (FastCo)
- District 4 Candidates Discuss Sunset Dunes (BAR)
- Palo Alto Paying People to Bike (SFGate)
- Truck Driver Severely Injures Cyclist in Inner Sunset (KRON4)
- More on Thursday's Carnage (SFChron)
- Suspect Driver Arrested for Killing Cyclist in Pleasant Hill (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- S.F.'s Demographic Shift (SFChron)
- Letters: How to Repair 'Urban Renewal' (SFChron)
