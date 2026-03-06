Headlines, March 6

Clipper Glitches in Marin ( MarinIJ

HSR CEO Returns to Work ( SFChron

District 4 Candidates and Muni Tax ( MissionLocal

BART Turning Parking into Housing ( SFChron

S.F. Housing Speeding Up ( SFChron

More on Future of Downtown Centre Mall ( SFExaminer

Driver Kills Pedestrian, Crashes into Building in North Beach ( KRON4

Police Arrest Suspect in Foster City Hit and Run ( EastBayTimes

San Rafael NIMBYs Object to Safety Lighting Over a Bike/Ped Path? ( MarinIJ

French Laundry Chef Says he's Not Anti-Housing, But... ( SFGate

Even Miniature Trains are Having Headaches? ( Berkeleyside

"So... What's Your Take?" on Muni ( SFGate

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?