today's headlines

Headlines, March 5

8:32 AM PST on March 5, 2026

  • Mayor Lurie Leads Charge for Muni Measure (SFExaminer, GGExpress)
  • Signature-Gathering, Including for Transit Measures, is Lucrative (SFStandard)
  • SMART Funding Set for June Ballot (MarinIJ)
  • More on Caltrain Electrification/'Spark Effect' (Grist)
  • SFMTA Board Approves Potrero Housing (VoiceofSF)
  • Sunset Dunes and the District 4 Debate (DavisVanguard)
  • S.F. Still Slower at Issuing Housing Permits (SFExaminer)
  • Effort to Speed up Housing (MissionLocal)
  • Father Facing Abuse Charges in Electric Motorcycle Case (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Police Deep Fake Video (SFChron)
  • Can we do this on Transit too? (SFChron)
  • Taking Transit to Tahoe (KQED)

