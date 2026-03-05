Headlines, March 5

- Mayor Lurie Leads Charge for Muni Measure (SFExaminer, GGExpress)
- Signature-Gathering, Including for Transit Measures, is Lucrative (SFStandard)
- SMART Funding Set for June Ballot (MarinIJ)
- More on Caltrain Electrification/'Spark Effect' (Grist)
- SFMTA Board Approves Potrero Housing (VoiceofSF)
- Sunset Dunes and the District 4 Debate (DavisVanguard)
- S.F. Still Slower at Issuing Housing Permits (SFExaminer)
- Effort to Speed up Housing (MissionLocal)
- Father Facing Abuse Charges in Electric Motorcycle Case (EastBayTimes)
- BART Police Deep Fake Video (SFChron)
- Can we do this on Transit too? (SFChron)
- Taking Transit to Tahoe (KQED)
