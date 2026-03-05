Help Streetsblog Expand in 2026

This fall, readers donated $2,500 in seed money toward expanding Streetsblog’s coverage in 2026. We’re grateful for that early support — it shows there’s real appetite for stronger, more consistent transportation journalism in the Bay Area.

But if we're going to fully launch this expansion, we need to raise significantly more.

Our focus in 2026 is clear: expand coverage in the East Bay and strengthen accountability reporting on major transit agencies.

The East Bay — from Oakland to Berkeley to Contra Costa County — is home to some of the region’s most consequential transportation debates: bus-only lanes, bike-network buildouts, freeway expansions, housing near transit, and traffic violence. Yet sustained, beat-level coverage of these issues is limited. We aim to change that with regular on-the-ground reporting that follows projects from proposal to ribbon-cutting — and beyond.

We’re also investing in deeper coverage of regional transit agencies. That means tracking budgets, service changes, capital projects, fare policy, governance decisions, and long-term funding challenges — not just when there’s a crisis, but consistently.

Transit agencies across the Bay Area are facing structural deficits, ridership shifts, and political pressure. Decisions made in the next two years will shape the future of public transportation for decades. Those decisions deserve sustained scrutiny and informed analysis.

To do this, we hope to recruit a team of writers on the ground and in the committee and board rooms at transportation agencies. And to do that, we’re going to need your support and the support of any of your friends and colleagues that believe that Streetsblog makes a difference.

Streetsblog exists because readers believe transportation policy matters. With your help, 2026 can be the year we significantly deepen our coverage — especially in communities that have too often been neglected.

Donate today and help us build the next phase of Streetsblog.