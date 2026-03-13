Headlines, March 13

- Sorry, BART Still Beats Sitting in Traffic (SFStandard)
- Lurie Plans 'Regressive' Tax to Save Muni (48Hills)
- Update on Oakland's Speed Cameras (SFChron, KQED)
- How Removing Oakland Freeways Could Raise Billions (Oaklandside)
- Family of Boy Killed by Burlingame Driver Sue (SFChron)
- San Mateo E-bike Regulations Debated (ABC7)
- Driver 'Actively' on FaceTime Runs Red Light, Kills Herself (SFChron)
- Tiburon Looks at 'Benefits' of Widening Road (MarinIJ)
- SF Losing Another Grocery Store (SFGate)
- Commentary: Mayor Lurie Won't Stop Street "Check Ins" (SFChron)
- Commentary: The All Fat Cake Bike Club (SFChron)
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