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Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 13

8:16 AM PDT on March 13, 2026

  • Sorry, BART Still Beats Sitting in Traffic (SFStandard)
  • Lurie Plans 'Regressive' Tax to Save Muni (48Hills)
  • Update on Oakland's Speed Cameras (SFChron, KQED)
  • How Removing Oakland Freeways Could Raise Billions (Oaklandside)
  • Family of Boy Killed by Burlingame Driver Sue (SFChron)
  • San Mateo E-bike Regulations Debated (ABC7)
  • Driver 'Actively' on FaceTime Runs Red Light, Kills Herself (SFChron)
  • Tiburon Looks at 'Benefits' of Widening Road (MarinIJ)
  • SF Losing Another Grocery Store (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Mayor Lurie Won't Stop Street "Check Ins" (SFChron)
  • Commentary: The All Fat Cake Bike Club (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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