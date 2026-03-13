Headlines, March 13

Sorry, BART Still Beats Sitting in Traffic ( SFStandard

Lurie Plans 'Regressive' Tax to Save Muni ( 48Hills

KQED) Update on Oakland's Speed Cameras ( SFChron

How Removing Oakland Freeways Could Raise Billions ( Oaklandside

Family of Boy Killed by Burlingame Driver Sue ( SFChron

San Mateo E-bike Regulations Debated ( ABC7

Driver 'Actively' on FaceTime Runs Red Light, Kills Herself ( SFChron

Tiburon Looks at 'Benefits' of Widening Road ( MarinIJ

SF Losing Another Grocery Store ( SFGate

Commentary: Mayor Lurie Won't Stop Street "Check Ins" ( SFChron

Commentary: The All Fat Cake Bike Club ( SFChron

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