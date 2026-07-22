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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 22

8:20 AM PDT on July 22, 2026
Headlines, July 22
  • Just 500 Feet of Transit-Only Lane Coming to Chinatown? (SFGate)
  • More on VTA’s Record-Breaking World Cup Ridership (KQED)
  • Future Bayview Caltrain Station (MissionLocal)
  • Update on West Portal Safety Improvements (MissionLocal)
  • San Francisco to Lower Speed Limits Near Schools (SFChron, SFGate)
  • Intersection Improvements Delayed at Deadly East Oakland Intersection (Oaklandside)
  • Suspect Driver in Felony Hit-and-Run Arrested (SFChron)
  • Community Benefits Districts in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • Mayor Lurie’s Funding Machine (SFChron)
  • Tesla Robocars (SFChron)
  • Drivers Lose Free Parking at Abandoned Stores (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Ode to Alamo Square (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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