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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 21

8:25 AM PDT on July 21, 2026
Headlines, July 21
  • Marin Transit Plans Fare Payment Changes to Promote Clipper (MarinIJ)
  • More on BART Restoring 10-Car Trains (LocalNewsMatters)
  • More on Improving Muni Access for Families (VoiceofSF)
  • More on VTA Breaking Ridership Records (SJSpotlight)
  • HSR Plan to Link SF-LA Line to Vegas Project (Newsweek)
  • SFPD Officer Drives Over Man (SFChron)
  • Napa Considers Ban on Drive-Throughs (SFChron)
  • Costco’s West Oakland Plan (SFGate)
  • Supervisor’s Grocery Access Efforts (SFExaminer)
  • Free Transit for Tahoe (SFGate)
  • Letter: Not a NIMBY, Just Doesn’t Want Apartment Buildings in Back Yard (SFChron)
  • Commentary: The Oceans are Warming (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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