We’re Not There Yet…Here’s Why Your Support for Streetsblog Still Matters

Three weeks ago, we told you Streetsblog San Francisco needed to raise $10,000 by Labor Day to help close a $125,000 gap left by reduced foundation funding this year. We’ve made some progress, but we’re not there yet.

So instead of just asking again, we wanted to show you what that money actually does. Here’s a couple of stories just in the last few weeks from Streetsblog San Francisco:

We’re proud of the growth we’ve had this year: more readers, more donors, and a new video audience.

If you’ve been meaning to give and haven’t gotten around to it, this is the moment. If you’ve already given — thank you. Truly. Would you consider one more thing: sharing this post, or any of the stories above, with one person you think would care?

Thank you for supporting independent journalism.