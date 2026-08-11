We’re Not There Yet…Here’s Why Your Support for Streetsblog Still Matters
Three weeks into our summer campaign, we're grateful...and we're not done asking
By Roger Rudick and Damien Newton
3:42 PM PDT on August 11, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
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