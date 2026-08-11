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Issues, Campaigns and Miscellany

We’re Not There Yet…Here’s Why Your Support for Streetsblog Still Matters

Three weeks into our summer campaign, we're grateful...and we're not done asking
3:42 PM PDT on August 11, 2026
We’re Not There Yet…Here’s Why Your Support for Streetsblog Still Matters
Protesting private cars on Market Street back in May of 2019. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Three weeks ago, we told you Streetsblog San Francisco needed to raise $10,000 by Labor Day to help close a $125,000 gap left by reduced foundation funding this year. We’ve made some progress, but we’re not there yet.

So instead of just asking again, we wanted to show you what that money actually does. Here’s a couple of stories just in the last few weeks from Streetsblog San Francisco:

We’re proud of the growth we’ve had this year: more readers, more donors, and a new video audience.

If you’ve been meaning to give and haven’t gotten around to it, this is the moment. If you’ve already given — thank you. Truly. Would you consider one more thing: sharing this post, or any of the stories above, with one person you think would care?

Thank you for supporting independent journalism.

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Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

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Issues, Campaigns and Miscellany

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