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Help Us Do More and Raise $10k This Summer

2026 has been a great year for Streetsblog San Francisco. But we need your help to fill out the second half of the year.
4:46 PM PDT on July 23, 2026
Help Us Do More and Raise $10k This Summer

This news just dropped: it’s official. Sunset Dunes will be back on the ballot this November—for a third freakin’ time!

It’s almost unfathomable that the voters of San Francisco are going to take a radical departure from the previous two votes and approve spending $14 million to destroy the park and allow drivers on this stretch of the “Great Highway” again.

But this is the reason Streetsblog must continue its work. It’s our job to amplify, support, and celebrate the work of advocates as they fight for safe and livable streets where our children can walk out the front door or go for a bike ride without putting themselves in mortal danger. We’re part of a larger team. And we’re making slow but steady progress. But as the pending re-vote for Sunset Dunes illustrates, the fight is far from over.

That’s why we’re looking to expand our presence in the Bay Area. First, we’ve already started our first forays into video to reach a larger audience. Our very first effort, a short about the lousy transfers between BART and Muni, got 15,000 views. The newest one, about Muni rail’s retrograde bike ban, was up to 5,000 last we checked. Those are very healthy numbers and we want to do more.

We also want to hire freelancers to help cover a larger geographical footprint, as well as someone to cover board meetings at the various agencies. That’s going to take money—a lot of it.

However, we’re starting from a healthy enough position, and we’ve got the expertise, including a nationwide team of reporters and editors, to see it through. So please consider a donation?

Thanks.

And now it’s back to the grind—covering Muni, BART, Caltrain, SMART, AC Transit, protected bike lanes, safer pedestrian crossings, open streets, the Regional Measure, Sunset Dunes, and safe streets for everyone throughout the Bay Area.

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