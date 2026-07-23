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Sunset Dunes

Sunset Dunes-Killing Ballot Measure Qualifies for Nov. Ballot

Here we go again
2:31 PM PDT on July 23, 2026
Sunset Dunes-Killing Ballot Measure Qualifies for Nov. Ballot
Halloween at Sunset Dunes. Photo: Friends of Sunset Dunes

The San Francisco Department of Elections confirmed that the measure to close Sunset Dunes Park got over 10,600 confirmed signatures and qualifies for the November ballot.

“This measure would destroy San Francisco’s coastal park, requiring the City to tear out every park feature, and kill the 60 percent of park visits which happen on weekdays,” said Lucas Lux, President of Friends of Sunset Dunes. “Data has debunked any remaining traffic concerns, and local businesses are flourishing thanks to the park, which this measure would destroy.”

This follows an analysis from city agencies such as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) that closing Sunset Dunes and ripping out all of the park features–oceanview seating and picnic areas, skate and bike park, fitness equipment, and hammocks–would cost taxpayers over $14 million.

Photo: Friends of Sunset Dunes

The following have already joined in opposition to this park demolition ballot measure:

  • State Senator Scott Wiener
  • A majority of the Board of Supervisors, including Rafael Mandelman, Myrna Melgar, Matt Dorsey, Danny Sauter, Bilal Mahmood, and Stephen Sherrill
  • School Board members Phil Kim, Jamie Huling, Parag Gupta
  • BART Board Directors Janice Li and Edward Wright
  • Community College Trustees including Luis Zamora, Heather McCarty, Ruth Ferguson
  • Westside leader and Entertainment Commissioner, Cyn Wang
  • Westside Family Democratic Club President Sara Barz
  • Community leaders Lian Chang, Audrey Liu, Chris Arvin, Cyrus Hall
  • Walk San Francisco, Streets for All San Francisco, and Streets Forward
  • Outer Sunset Neighbors, a neighborhood association in the Outer Sunset District

“The voters of San Francisco already voted to allow San Franciscans to adapt to climate change in a positive and joyful way that is to the benefit of all,” said Supervisor Myrna Melgar. “This cynical and expensive attempt to destroy a beautiful park will fail.”

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