Sunset Dunes-Killing Ballot Measure Qualifies for Nov. Ballot

The San Francisco Department of Elections confirmed that the measure to close Sunset Dunes Park got over 10,600 confirmed signatures and qualifies for the November ballot.

“This measure would destroy San Francisco’s coastal park, requiring the City to tear out every park feature, and kill the 60 percent of park visits which happen on weekdays,” said Lucas Lux, President of Friends of Sunset Dunes. “Data has debunked any remaining traffic concerns, and local businesses are flourishing thanks to the park, which this measure would destroy.”

This follows an analysis from city agencies such as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) that closing Sunset Dunes and ripping out all of the park features–oceanview seating and picnic areas, skate and bike park, fitness equipment, and hammocks–would cost taxpayers over $14 million.

Photo: Friends of Sunset Dunes

The following have already joined in opposition to this park demolition ballot measure:

State Senator Scott Wiener

A majority of the Board of Supervisors, including Rafael Mandelman, Myrna Melgar, Matt Dorsey, Danny Sauter, Bilal Mahmood, and Stephen Sherrill

School Board members Phil Kim, Jamie Huling, Parag Gupta

BART Board Directors Janice Li and Edward Wright

Community College Trustees including Luis Zamora, Heather McCarty, Ruth Ferguson

Westside leader and Entertainment Commissioner, Cyn Wang

Westside Family Democratic Club President Sara Barz

Community leaders Lian Chang, Audrey Liu, Chris Arvin, Cyrus Hall

Walk San Francisco, Streets for All San Francisco, and Streets Forward

Outer Sunset Neighbors, a neighborhood association in the Outer Sunset District

“The voters of San Francisco already voted to allow San Franciscans to adapt to climate change in a positive and joyful way that is to the benefit of all,” said Supervisor Myrna Melgar. “This cynical and expensive attempt to destroy a beautiful park will fail.”