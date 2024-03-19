Commentary: The West Portal Tragedy and the Unfathomable Cost of Motordom

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
The image above is a testament to the costs incurred when a city prioritizes parking and the free movement of automobiles over all else. As Streetsblog readers are surely aware, it's a shrine to a family destroyed by a driver while they waited at a West Portal bus stop to go to the San Francisco zoo.
As to enforcement, just look at the above chart. To underscore that failure, for hours before and during Monday night's vigil, the car in the photo below sat parked illegally in the daylighting zone at Ulloa and Lenox, on top of bent soft-hit posts, mere feet from Saturday's tragedy. It was right there for the tens of police and SFMTA and city officials, including the mayor herself, to see. And yet even in that situation they simply refuse to do even basic enforcement.
And as to engineering, unless it was a medical event and the DA is mistaken in pressing charges, nobody's going to tell me the driver who caused Saturday's tragedy drove like Mother Teresa until the Saturday when she blasted through a bus shelter and a steel bench and massacred a family. Reckless drivers get away with their crimes for years, because our streets are specifically engineered to let them get away with it. So they're able to drive recklessly—one might even say they're encouraged to do it—until they cause a tragedy.
Moreover, if this city really cared about its transit-first commitments—which is directly connected to Vision Zero—it would be impossible to drive through West Portal on Ulloa to start with. The current configuration takes traffic through the rail junction at the entrance to the Twin Peaks tunnel, delaying trains and creating mayhem for all the transit riders using the station.
There should be concrete and steel diverters forcing drivers off West Portal Avenue in one direction and off Ulloa in the other so they don't cross in front of trains coming in and out of the tunnel (see above diagram). That would eliminate a major delay for Muni and give people more incentive to take transit and not drive in the first place. This is a zone with way too many pedestrians, including families with children, scrambling back and forth to tolerate a free flow of traffic.
Furthermore, the full length of the tracks should be physically separated on car-free transit lanes (as indeed, much of the Muni system already is). If that means a loss of parking, so be it. There's no way a train full of people should be sitting in traffic, as seen below.
What happened on Saturday was the result of decades of decisions to put motoring convenience above every other consideration. The police and the mayor should be ashamed of themselves for suggesting this crash wasn't about Vision Zero. San Francisco, and the victims of Saturday's tragedy, deserve better.