Headlines, August 11

- Transit Systems Continue Steady Recovery (SFChron)
- AC Transit's New Bus Schedule in Effect (SFChron, CBSLocal)
- More on Bay Pass (PleasantonWeekly)
- Could California HSR Sell Surplus Electricity? (EastBayTimes)
- Sit-Down Scooters Coming (SFStandard)
- More on RSR Bridge Bike Ban (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
- North Bay Road Wideners Still Fantasize that More Lanes Fix Traffic (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Child in Burlingame (KTVU, SFGate)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo (SFChron)
- Edge of Parking Garage Came Out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
- Commentary: Excelsior Parking Wars (SFChron)
