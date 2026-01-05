This Week: Family Zoning, Bike it Forward, Sunset Dunes

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday How San Francisco’s Family Zoning Plan Got Passed. Go behind the political scenes with this SPUR panel. Tuesday, January 6, 12-1 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission St, S.F.
- Tuesday Bike It Forward Community Repair Night. Interested in learning bike maintenance basics, or putting your mechanic skills to use? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this event. Tuesday, January 6, 5-7 p.m. SFBike Offices, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Bikes, Burgers, and Brews. This is a "Grown Folx" organized ride in the East Bay. Tuesday, January 6, Meet: 5:45 p.m. Roll Out: 6 p.m. Ends around 9:45. Starts and ends at El Cerrito Del Norte BART, 6400 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito.
- Wednesday Regional Network Management Update. Join SPUR, Seamless Bay Area and partners from MTC and transit operators who are working on these efforts. Wednesday, January 7, 12-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission St, S.F.
- Wednesday Sunset Dunes Town Hall with Supervisor Alan Wong. This meeting is a chance to share the story of Sunset Dunes with the new Supervisor. Wednesday, January 7, 6-7 p.m. Register to request to join.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, January , 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.