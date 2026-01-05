Skip to Content
This Week: Family Zoning, Bike it Forward, Sunset Dunes

8:28 AM PST on January 5, 2026

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday How San Francisco’s Family Zoning Plan Got Passed. Go behind the political scenes with this SPUR panel. Tuesday, January 6, 12-1 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission St, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bike It Forward Community Repair Night. Interested in learning bike maintenance basics, or putting your mechanic skills to use? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this event. Tuesday, January 6, 5-7 p.m. SFBike Offices, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bikes, Burgers, and Brews. This is a "Grown Folx" organized ride in the East Bay. Tuesday, January 6, Meet: 5:45 p.m. Roll Out: 6 p.m. Ends around 9:45. Starts and ends at El Cerrito Del Norte BART, 6400 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito.
  • Wednesday Regional Network Management Update. Join SPUR, Seamless Bay Area and partners from MTC and transit operators who are working on these efforts. Wednesday, January 7, 12-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission St, S.F.
  • Wednesday Sunset Dunes Town Hall with Supervisor Alan Wong. This meeting is a chance to share the story of Sunset Dunes with the new Supervisor. Wednesday, January 7, 6-7 p.m. Register to request to join.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, January , 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

today's headlines

Headlines, January 6

January 6, 2026
Five ‘Supercool’ Transportation Founders to Watch in 2026

January 5, 2026
Elections and Politics

Commentary: Let’s Do Better in 2026

During the holidays, I got a rude reminder of why advocacy tactics have to change. In 2026, let's demand better before we give support to questionable leaders

January 5, 2026
CA Closes Door on Getting Feds to Live Up to High-Speed Rail Promises. Opens Arms to Private Investors.

January 5, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, January 5

January 5, 2026
Congestion Pricing Works

January 4, 2026
