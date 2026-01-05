Headlines, January 5

- Traffic Deaths are Down (LocalNewsMatters)
- The Car 'Balance' Shifted in 2025? (SFStandard)
- California HSR in 2026 (RailwaySupply)
- More on San Rafael Bus Yard Plan (MarinIJ)
- Waymo Wants to be Big Tech Nice Guy? (SFChron)
- Waymos Coming for Your Parking Spot (SFChron)
- Lower Speed Limits in School Zones in 2026 (EastBayTimes)
- Truck Driver Runs Down Cyclist in Fremont (SFChron)
- Car Goes up in Flames (SFChron)
- New Park for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Another Cost of Motordom (SFChron)
- Commentary: Looking at Lurie's First Year (SFStandard)
