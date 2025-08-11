Skip to Content
This Week: Arts and Climate, Car-Free Happy Hour, Smart City Cycling

8:05 AM PDT on August 11, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Integrating Arts into Municipal Climate Strategy. Join SPUR and discover how your city can harness the arts to meet climate and adaptation planning goals. Tuesday, Aug. 12, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Car Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car free, car light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Tuesday, August 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Brozeit Lokal 🥨, 1000 Embarcadero, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Tuesday, August 12, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate ParkBORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, August 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
  • Saturday Carrying Things by Bike. Bikes are a great tool for transportation and the ability to carry loads of various sizes makes even more types of trips possible. At this workshop Bike East Bay will share tips to help make any size load more manageable. Saturday, August 16, 1-2 p.m. Berkeley Public Library – Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch, 1901 Russell Street, Berkeley.
  • Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors will teach the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, August 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

today's headlines

Headlines, August 11

August 11, 2025
Katie Wilson’s Success in Seattle Shows Again that Urbanism Is A Winning Campaign Issue

August 10, 2025
Powerless Brokers: New Reports Puts Blame on Local Permitting for Cost Overruns, Slow Delivery Time, for State Mega-Projects

August 8, 2025
Richmond San Rafael Bridge

Weekend Roundup: VTA joins Transit Funding Measure, RSR Bridge Bicyclists Shafted by Caltrans and Co.

Some good news and some very bad news for people who support transportation options in the Bay Area

August 8, 2025
Headlines, August 8

August 8, 2025
