Headlines, December 5

- More on Clipper 2 (SFChron)
- North Bay Transit Plan to Begin in April (MarinIJ)
- BART Improvements in San Mateo County (SMDailyJournal)
- San Pablo Bus and Bike Lane Costs Increase (Oaklandside)
- Sunnyvale Puts Human Life Above Convenient Private Car Storage (EastBayTimes)
- More on More Waymos on Market (SFChron)
- Marina NIMBYs Activated by Housing Proposal (SFChron)
- More on S.F. Budget Deficit (SFStandard)
- Report on State's Aging Infrastructure (SFGate)
- Why Have Speed Governors/But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary/Poll: Majority Supports Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
- Commentary: Will Supervisor Wong Support a Third Referendum on Sunset Dunes? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?