Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 5

8:39 AM PST on December 5, 2025

  • More on Clipper 2 (SFChron)
  • North Bay Transit Plan to Begin in April (MarinIJ)
  • BART Improvements in San Mateo County (SMDailyJournal)
  • San Pablo Bus and Bike Lane Costs Increase (Oaklandside)
  • Sunnyvale Puts Human Life Above Convenient Private Car Storage (EastBayTimes)
  • More on More Waymos on Market (SFChron)
  • Marina NIMBYs Activated by Housing Proposal (SFChron)
  • More on S.F. Budget Deficit (SFStandard)
  • Report on State's Aging Infrastructure (SFGate)
  • Why Have Speed Governors/But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary/Poll: Majority Supports Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Will Supervisor Wong Support a Third Referendum on Sunset Dunes? (SFChron)

