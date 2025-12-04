Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 4

8:21 AM PST on December 4, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog USABicycling

This Holiday Season, Buy Your Kid a Bike With Your Pre-Tax Healthcare Money

December 3, 2025
Market Street

Call to Action: SFMTA Board Must Close the Loophole in ‘Car Free’ Market Street

Our friends at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are calling for an end to all the exceptions to the car ban

San Francisco Bicycle Coalition
December 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 3

December 3, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Advocates Push for Safety in Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization

December 2, 2025
Traffic Calming

SFMTA Preps to Remove Kirkham Neck Down

Last Streetsblog reported on it, the neck down at Kirkham and 9th was working fine for safety. But drivers complained, so it's gotta go

December 2, 2025
