Headlines, December 4

- Caltrain Seeks Bike Reps (SMDailyJournal)
- More on Clipper II (KQED)
- Renaming the San Joaquin (GovTech)
- More on Waymo on Market (KQED)
- Transit Agencies Embrace Holiday Cheer (BayAreaReporter)
- Trump Wants Cars to Consume More Oil (NYTimes, EastBayTimes)
- Zillow Dropping Climate Risk Scores (SFChron)
- Rents are Surging (SFChron)
- More on District 4s Alan Wong (MissionLocal)
- But will it Keep Drivers out of Bike and Bus Lanes? (SFStandard)
- Holiday Block Parties (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?