Weekend Roundup: Caltrain Bike Advisors, Advocates Reach out to Supervisor Wong…

Here are three Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

Join the Caltrain Bicycle Advisory Committee

The bike car on a rush hour electric train on a normal Thursday. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Are you a regular Caltrain commuter who also takes their bike or scooter on board? If so, Caltrain could use your help. From their statement:

Caltrain is seeking four Caltrain riders to apply for its Bicycle & Active Transportation Advisory Committee (BATAC), which serves as the primary venue to integrate the interests and perspectives of customers who primarily use active transportation - bicycling, scootering and other related modes of transportation - to access to the Caltrain system into the planning processes.

Caltrain needs the following:

One representative of a public agency from San Franciso County

One public agency representative from San Mateo County

One bicycle advocacy group representative from San Mateo County

One member of the general public from Santa Clara County.

Click here to apply. Or call 650.508.6391. Applications are due by Friday, January 2.

Advocates invite Supervisor Wong to hear directly from constituents

Sunset Dunes. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

The Sunset District has endured two elections over the state of Sunset Dunes, both of which affirmed that San Francisco does not want cars anymore on the middle section of the asphalt previously called the Upper Great Highway. But then, of course, Supervisor Joel Engardio was recalled and Mayor Lurie selected Alan Wong to finish his term. The hard-working advocates at Friends of Sunset Dunes Park attended his swearing in ceremony on Monday, where he implied that he wants a third vote on the future of the park. Now they want to meet with him to discuss the success and popularity of Sunset Dunes and see if that's really the case. From their email statement:

Friends of Sunset Dunes has invited Supervisor Wong to a town hall on a date of his choosing. We want him to hear directly from neighbors who use and love the park. We’ll let you know if he accepts and will share details as soon as we have them.

As the advocates pointed out in their email, Sunset Dunes is thriving. "More than a million people will enjoy the coast here this year. Local businesses are busier than ever, traffic is functioning as expected, and the city is saving money on maintenance that the old road required. A coastal park is simply a better fit for our coastline today."

Streetsblog will of course continue to follow these developments.

City of Alameda wants to hear from you on the Pacific Ave. greenway

New neighborhood traffic circle at Pacific and Chestnut. Photo provided by the city of Alameda

The first Neighborhood Greenway pilot segment in Alameda was installed on Pacific Avenue between Lafayette and Oak Streets in November. Now the city is collecting feedback on the design. From a city statement about wanting to hear from user to...

...inform the final designs for the Slow Street segments of San Jose Ave/Morton St, Versailles Ave and the remainder of Pacific Ave, to convert them to Neighborhood Greenways.

And:

Neighborhood Greenways are local, traffic-calmed streets designed to give priority to people walking and biking, where bicyclists and motorists can safely share the road and busy street crossings have been made safer.

People who bike, walk, and roll in Alameda should be sure to fill out the survey by 12/14 and/or join the Transportation Commission meeting on 12/17.