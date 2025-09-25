Call to Action: Tell Mayor Lurie to Appoint an Interim District 4 Supervisor who Supports Car-Free Spaces

Sunset Dunes averages over 3,400 daily visits and over 7,800 on weekends as of September 2025, and is now San Francisco's third-most visited park. The two-mile park hosts regular activities and has become part of the fabric of San Francisco.

A clear majority of city voters (206,042 people) cast their ballots in support of the park in 2024. It has become increasingly popular ever since. However, District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio was recalled by about 13,000 voters in the district earlier this month, in part because of his support for the park.

Sunset Dunes isn't going anywhere; the recall doesn't undo the will of San Francisco's voters. Nevertheless, advocates are not resting on their laurels. From the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition's "call to action":

In the coming week, Mayor Daniel Lurie will interview candidates and appoint an interim Supervisor for District 4 (The Sunset). This comes after last week’s special election when district voters recalled Supervisor Joel Engardio largely for his support of Sunset Dunes. ... we need to remind the Mayor how much all his constituents – in D4 and around the city – love our new park, and want the Mayor to defend car-free spaces and this critical stretch of coastline.

In addition, Supervisors Chan and Walton, true to their anti-bike form, are threatening a new ballot measure to shut down Sunset Dunes. It's hard to keep track of how many times they've attempted to block or reverse JFK Promenade and Sunset Dunes. It's hard to imagine they'd get the votes on the Board of Supervisors to put a third Great Highway/Sunset Dunes measure on the ballot. But if they did, it's almost unfathomable that a majority of San Franciscans would then vote to remove the park, given the results of the last two attempts and Sunset Dunes's growing popularity.

Still, it's wise to nip this one in the proverbial bud. That's why advocates at Friends of Sunset Dunes and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are urging people to email the mayor and the supervisors to show their support for car-free spaces, including Sunset Dunes. Click the button below to access an email form they've set up:

And, also, come enjoy one of the many events in the Sunset Dunes park!