today's headlines

Headlines, December 19

9:24 AM PST on December 19, 2025

  • Daniel Lurie's Record on Streets and Transit (theFrisc)
  • BART New Year's Service (SFChron)
  • Glitch Misdirects Riders Looking for Oakland Airport BART Connector (SFChron)
  • Record Numbers Set to Travel for Holiday Season (EastBayTimes)
  • Fare Hikes or Service Cuts? (SDUnionTrib)
  • Castro Elevator Finally Almost Ready? (BAR)
  • Portsmouth Square Pedestrian Bridge (SFGate)
  • Union Square Holiday Comeback? (SFStandard)
  • Has Mayor Lurie 'Cleaned up' Neighborhoods? (SFChron)
  • Ratings of your Supervisors (SFStandard)
  • Building Dashes Out in Front of Mail Truck (SFChron)
  • Massive Housing Complex Approved Near Caltrain (SFYIMBY)

