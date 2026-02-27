Headlines, February 27

- BART's Own Directors Delayed by Breakdown (SFStandard)
- More on Latest BART Breakdown (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Muni's Most Delayed Bus (KQED)
- Rethinking Muni's Deficit (48Hills)
- Modified Worse-Scenario Plan for BART (SFStandard)
- Budget for S.F.'s Environmental Department (KALW)
- Caltrain Gets Award for Dodger's Spoof Ad (SFGate)
- West Portal Anti-Housing NIMBYs at it Again (SFStandard)
- Napa and Sonoma Still Aren't Building Apartments (SFStandard)
- Fire Hydrant Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
- Commentary: Let's Talk Mobility for Japantown's Aging Population (SFChron)
