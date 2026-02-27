Headlines, February 27

BART's Own Directors Delayed by Breakdown ( SFStandard

EastBayTimes) More on Latest BART Breakdown ( SFGate

Muni's Most Delayed Bus ( KQED

Rethinking Muni's Deficit ( 48Hills

Modified Worse-Scenario Plan for BART ( SFStandard

Budget for S.F.'s Environmental Department ( KALW

Caltrain Gets Award for Dodger's Spoof Ad ( SFGate

West Portal Anti-Housing NIMBYs at it Again ( SFStandard

Napa and Sonoma Still Aren't Building Apartments ( SFStandard

Fire Hydrant Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFChron

Commentary: Let's Talk Mobility for Japantown's Aging Population ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?