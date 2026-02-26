Headlines, February 26

BART Sees Strong Start to 2026 ( SFGate

Muni Bus Diverted by Protests ( Hoodline

San Jose Merchants Sue VTA ( CBSLocal

About Bay Meadows TOD at Hillsdale Caltrain ( SFChron

Atherton NIMBYs Maneuver to Avoid Building Housing ( SFGate

More on Oakland's Chinatown Protected Intersection ( ABC7

More on Grant to Make Oakland Streets Safer ( Hoodline

Tragedy that Speed Governors Might have Prevented ( SFChron

Waymo's Lobbying in S.F. ( MissionLocal

Sunnyvale Tries 'Uber Share'? ( EastBayTimes

Commentary: City College as Art Museum, Near Balboa BART ( SFChron

