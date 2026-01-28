Call to Action: San Francisco to End Funding for Sunday Streets?

San Francisco's economy is still recovering. Night markets and open streets events have long shown their power in helping that recovery along. So why is the city trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, by ending support for its defining open-streets event? From a Livable City statement:

After 17 years of partnership, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has proposed the complete defunding of Sunday Streets beginning in 2026. The proposal reallocates funding that was originally advocated for and appropriated by the Board of Supervisors for Sunday Streets, towards department deficits. If approved, this would spell the end of this legacy San Francisco tradition. The Sunday Streets team is moving quickly into advocacy to stabilize the program and ensure the city doesn’t lose something that residents deeply value.

Livable City, the non-profit that runs Sunday Streets, is asking people to let the mayor and their supervisors know they don't want the event defunded.

Image from Livable City

More from Livable City:

The sole direct funding that the program receives from the City comes from the SFDPH Community Health Equity & Promotion, representing $215,758 per year. SFDPH has included the entirety of Sunday Streets within their proposal to cut $17 million in funding to community based organizations. The Sunday Streets program has exceeded metrics for increased physical activity and community wellness year over year. Sunday Streets offers a platform for over 120 city and nonprofit groups to provide direct services, educational resources, and outreach about their work. DPH has indicated that these community-wide benefits do not fit within the goals of their department. In DPH’s budget proposal, Sunday Streets represents 1.3% of DPH’s necessary cuts

Advocates are asked to come to the San Francisco Health Commission Meeting on Monday, February 2nd at 4:00 p.m. at 1 Carlton B. Goodlett Pl., Room 408 or call in at 415-655-0001, Access Code 2663 486 9817#. There will be a rally on the steps of City Hall at 3 p.m. before the commission meeting.

Supporters are asked to send letters to Mayor Daniel Lurie, the San Francisco Department of Public Health, San Francisco Health Commission, and the Board of Supervisors by February 4th. Letter templates, pre-filled emails, and contacts are available here.