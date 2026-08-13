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Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 13

8:13 AM PDT on August 13, 2026
Headlines, August 13
  • Woman Killed by Truck Driver on Market Street Identified (SFChron)
  • More on Muni Fare Enforcement Effort (ABC7, SFGate, Hoodline)
  • Muni Ridership During Outside Lands (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Bill to Let HSR Authority Actually Build HSR (SacBee)
  • Delays with Inner Sunset Street Repairs (RichmondReview)
  • Health of California’s Downtowns Debated (CenterSquare)
  • Divisadero Car Wash Finally Set to Become Apartments (SFChron)
  • Mayor Lurie Opposes Affordable Housing Measure (SFChron)
  • District 8 Candidates Asked if S.F. Should Allow Taller Buildings (MissionLocal)
  • District 10 Candidates and YIMBY (MissionLocal)
  • Tesla’s Cybercab Unleashed on San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Sculptures are for the Birds (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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