Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 14

6:41 AM PDT on August 14, 2026
Headlines, August 14
  • BART Delayed by Thursday’s Temblor (Berkeleyside)
  • Caltrain Ups Budget for Downtown Connector (DailyJournal)
  • Cable Car Outage (SFChron, KRON4)
  • Oakland’s Degraded Roads and Liability (Oaklandside)
  • YIMBYs Sue to Stop San Francisco from Dodging Housing Obligations (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • More on Marina Housing Battle (SFChron)
  • Palo Alto Breaks Ground on Housing Project (SJSpotlight)
  • District 8 Debate Focuses on Housing and Public Safety (SFChron)
  • Driver Seriously Injures Scooterist in Berkeley (BerkeleyScanner)
  • 117 Cited in One-Day Sweep for Dangerous Drivers (KRON4)
  • S.F.’s Plan to Save its Waterfront (SFChron)
  • Coastal Erosion and the Threat to SoCal’s Train (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USA |Daylighting

Friday Video: How Red Curbs and Bike Racks Can Save Lives

August 13, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Federal Highway Administration

Trump’s New ‘Roadway Safety Strategy’ Leaves Out The Good Parts

August 13, 2026
Market Street

SFBike’s Statement on the Killing of Yebin Kim on Market Street

SFBike
August 13, 2026
Streetsblog California |CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

The Death of California High-Speed Rail Is Greatly Exaggerated…Again

August 13, 2026
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 13

August 13, 2026
See all posts