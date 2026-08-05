SFMTA Report Shows Higher Number of Severe Crashes Now than When Vision Zero was Signed in 2014

The remains of a car driven by a reckless driver illegally on Market Street last year. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
An update from SFMTA’s Street Safety Committee indicates that fatal and serious injury crashes are up 8 percent from last year. There were 100 fatal or severe crashes in the first six months of 2026 versus 96 in 2025. That’s compared to 92 in 2014, when San Francisco signed its pledge to achieve zero serious injury crashes in ten years.
“The City’s latest traffic injury data confirms what San Franciscans intuitively know—street safety remains a constant issue and the city isn’t doing enough to make it safe, fast, and easy to get around our city,” said Streets Forward’s Luke Bornheimer.
The fact remains that fatal crashes are up. SFMTA tries to pin some of the blame on the popularity of stand-up scooters. “Injury collisions involving stand-up powered devices increased 32 percent in 2025 compared to 2024, rising to 316 reported injury crashes,” wrote an SFMTA spokesperson in an email to Streetsblog. The ABC7 News report also implied that scooter riders not wearing helmets are to blame. Christopher Colwell with S.F. General Hospital’s Trauma Center told ABC7 that they are seeing more head and facial injuries as a result.
“Through the decade of Vision Zero and now with the first year of the Street Safety Initiative, we have consistently advocated that all collisions are preventable with slower speeds, people-prioritized streets, and better infrastructure that reduces or eliminates conflicts between cars and vulnerable road users–proven strategies to reduce serious injury and fatality,” said Claire Amable, director of advocacy for the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition.
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
As officials seek feedback on the future of the Gold Runner Thruway Bus network, transit advocates argue the state has an opportunity to build a truly integrated system with coordinated schedules, fares and connections.