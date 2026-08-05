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Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 5

8:16 AM PDT on August 5, 2026
Headlines, August 5
  • Muni Increases Frequencies on Congested Routes (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Transit Systems Blasted by Trump are Actually the Safest (WashPost)
  • SF Bay Ferry Breaks Ridership Records (DailyRepublic)
  • Connie Chan and Scott Wiener’s Priorities (MissionLocal)
  • Divisadero Transit Service Disrupted by Rollover Crash (SFChron)
  • More on S.F. Lowering Speed Limits Near Schools (SFExaminer)
  • More on Marina Safeway Housing Fight (SFStandard)
  • New Berkeley Park Breaks Ground (Berkeleyside)
  • DUI Checkpoints (KRON4)
  • Emperor Norton Tunnel? (SFChron)
  • Letters: Need More Details on Connect Bay Area Polling (DailyJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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